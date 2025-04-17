Italy’s Meloni Bound for White House and Tariff Talks with Trump

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due in Washington on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump. She is expected to make a personal appeal for less punitive tariffs on European Union (E.U.) trade with the world’s biggest economy.

Meloni is the first trans-Atlantic leader to sit down with Trump since he announced, and then quickly suspended, 20 percent tariffs on European exports.

AFP reports Meloni — described by Trump as a “fantastic leader” who also aligns with his conservative views — has worked hard to keep communication channels open as Trump looks to rework trade with the E.U. through tariff variations.

Meloni has urged Brussels to embrace pragmatism in trade talks, calling for cool heads while casting herself as the only E.U. leader to potentially de-escalate the conflict through her personal relationship with the Republican president, AFP notes.

The only E.U. leader to be invited to Trump’s inauguration in January, the Italian premier has acknowledged the uncertainty weighing on her quick visit.

“We know we’re going through a difficult period, let’s see how it goes in the coming hours. I don’t feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days, let’s say,” she reportedly joked at an awards ceremony for Italian goods Tuesday.

“Surely I am aware of what I represent and I am aware of what I am defending,” she added.

Following Thursday’s meeting with Trump, Meloni will fly back to Rome on Friday in time to host JD Vance, with whom she has a meeting planned, the AFP report concludes.

Annual trade between the E.U. and the U.S. currently stands at around 1.6 trillion euros ($1.8 trillion).