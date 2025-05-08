Australian Greens Humiliated as Chief Loses Seat in Election Wipeout

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt lost his parliamentary seat Thursday, as final counting from the recent general election concluded and voters showed the arch left-wing politician the door.

His party faired no better as the Greens have secured no seats so far, though one is still considered too close to call.

They had four seats in the previous parliament.

Bandt, 53, said he had called his Labor Party rival for the seat, Sarah Witty, to congratulate her and “wish her all the best”.

Leftist Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party won re-election in a landslide Saturday, with partial results putting it on course for at least 92 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, as Breitbart News reported.

The long-standing MP’s loss has come as a shock to the party, with Bandt pledging on election night he would retain the seat early results looking favourable, ABC News reports.

Band, who held his inner urban Melbourne seat for 15 years, has been fixated on “climate change” and renewable energy during his time in Canberra, but he has also led the party to involve itself in the war in Gaza.