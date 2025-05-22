On the sidelines of the Cannes film festival this week, prominent French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz declared that “there are no more native French people” and that he hopes the entire world will become mixed-race.

Director of the social justice-inspired Vincent Cassel film Hate, which depicted the supposed racism faced by immigrants at the hands of police and skinheads on the outskirts of Paris, Mathieu Kassovitz appeared to revel in the elimination of the French.

Appearing on the C à vous news programme alongside the Cannes film festival, Kassovitz declared in comments reported by Le Figaro: “We must be proud to be one of the most integrated countries in the world. It is one of our strengths, and that is what makes us French.

Now there are no more native French people, they no longer exist… I hope that we will continue to mix not only in France but also in the rest of the world,” the 57-year-old director added.

The comments have drawn comparisons to past statements made by his father and fellow film director Peter Kassovitz, a Hungarian who fled to France amid the revolution of 1956.

The elder Kassovitz previously commented on his son’s film Hate: “My son’s story is about a guy who wanted to be a big black guy when he’s a little white Jew.”

The comments are also reminiscent of those made by far-left former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Attacking the very concept of being ethnically French, the leftist leader said last year: “When I was born, one in ten French people had a foreign grandparent, now it’s one in four.

“Consequently, those who call themselves native French pose a serious problem to the cohesion of society.”

Responding to Kassovitz’s comments this week, French MEP and heir to the Le Pen political dynasty, Marion Marachél said: “I am a French woman by birth and I have no intention of disappearing.”