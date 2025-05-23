Netanyahu Accuses British PM Starmer of Siding with Hamas Terrorists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned on British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer along with the leaders of France and Canada and declared Friday they had all “effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power.”

He further accused Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron alongside Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney of siding with “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers.”

Netanyahu was speaking after Thursday’s deadly attack on Israeli embassy staff in Washington which claimed the lives of two people, as Breitbart News reported.

Days earlier, the UK, France and Canada had jointly condemned Israel’s expanded offensive against Gaza terrorists as “disproportionate” and described the humanitarian situation as “intolerable” while threatening legal action against the Jewish state.

In his video, Netanyahu said Hamas wanted to destroy Israel and annihilate the Jewish people. He noted the Palestinian terror group had welcomed the joint UK, French and Canadian criticism of Israel’s war conduct.

Some of Israel’s closest allies wanted Israel to “stand down and accept that Hamas’s army of mass murderers will survive”, he said.

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice.”

“You’re on the wrong side of humanity, and you’re on the wrong side of history,” he added.

An Israeli minister, Amichai Chikli, said Starmer and other leaders had been “emboldening the forces of terror.”