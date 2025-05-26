U.S. President Donald Trump is firefighting the Ukraine War he said in comments where he expressed his anger towards the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin for undermining peace talks with rocket attacks on Ukrainian citizens.

Vladimir Putin’s apparent mission to capture the whole of Ukraine will lead to the “downfall of Russia”, U.S. President Trump has warned while also cautioning President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider keeping his own counsel more often, noting his outbursts have developed the habit of causing “problems” for Ukraine.

President Trump spoke with evident anger, if not even disgust, as he returned to the White House from the West Point Military Academy on Sunday evening after being prompted for an “update” on the Ukraine war. He said on the airfield tarmac: “Yeah I’ll give you an update, I’m not happy with what Putin’s doing, he’s killing a lot of people.”

Appearing to imply Putin had perhaps suffered some sort of mental break, he said “I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin… something happened to this guy, and I don’t like it” and separately in a later statement “He has gone absolutely CRAZY!”. Of the recent missile attacks on Ukrainian cities: “I don’t like it at all, OK? We’re in the middle of talking and he’s shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities and I don’t like it at all… I’m surprised, I’m very surprised, we’ll see what we’re going to do”.

President Trump said he was “absolutely” considering new sanctions in return for Putin “killing a lot of people” but warned much worse was in store for Russia if it didn’t change course away from attempted a total capture of Ukraine, something it has failed to achieve over three years of the most recent phase of invasion. “If he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia”, Trump warned.

While Trump’s harshest words were undoubtably for Putin, President Trump also had some for Ukraine’s Zelensky, who Trump said should be more cooperative. He said: “President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favours by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop”.

The broadside against Putin came hours after a “a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack” by Russia against Ukrainian cities, killing several people.

Despite a large-scale prisoner swap over the weekend, peace talks appear to have all but stalled as both sides have approached the business with their own red lines and demands. Last week, Russia said no more peace talks had been scheduled.