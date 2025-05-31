Small Plane Crashes Into House in Germany, Killing Two

ERLIN (AP) – A small plane crashed into the terrace of a residential building in western Germany on Saturday and two people were killed, police said.

The crash happened in Korschenbroich, near the city of Mönchengladbach and not far from the Dutch border.

31 May 2025, North Rhine-Westphalia, Korschenbroich: Debris from a small plane lies on the terrace and in the garden of a residential building. At least two people were killed in the accident. Photo: Thomas Banneyer/dpa (Photo by Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The plane hit the terrace of the building and a fire broke out. Police said two people died and one of them was probably the plane’s pilot, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the other person had been on the plane or on the ground.

Officials had no immediate information on the cause of the crash.

