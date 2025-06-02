Teary Greta Thunberg Sailing to Gaza for Fight Against Israel-Driven ‘Genocide’

Teary Swedish climate doomer Greta Thunberg joined 11 anti-Israel activists Sunday afternoon to set sail for Gaza on a mission to stop “live-streamed genocide” in the disputed territory.

AP reports the sailing boat Madleen – operated by activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition — began its voyage from the Sicilian port of Catania in southern Italy with the professed intent of defeating “Israel’s illegal and genocidal blockade.”

It is claimed to be supplying, “[…] urgently needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches, and children’s prosthetics.”

Next stop is planned to be the Gaza Strip in an effort to deliver aid and raise “international awareness” the activists said at a press conference ahead of departure.

Delicate Greta Thunberg reportedly burst into tears during her speech outlining what lies ahead:

We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying. Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.

Israel, which was founded in the aftermath of Germany’s Holocaust, has adamantly rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic “blood libel.”

It sees the allegation as part of a broader campaign to delegitimize the Jewish state.

RELATED: MEETING OF THE MINDS — Zelensky, Greta Meet to Discuss Russia’s “Environmental Crimes”

Officials maintain the existing naval blockade of Gaza, in place since 2007, is a necessary security measure to prevent weapons smuggling to the ruling Hamas terror group.

Among those joining the crew of the Madleen are “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent.

The activists expect to take seven days to get to their destination, if they are not stopped.

The Times of Israel reports Israeli government maintains the military campaign in Gaza is aimed solely at dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization and recovering the remaining 58 hostages taken during the October 7 assault, which killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Hamas is believed to still be holding 20 of the hostages alive.