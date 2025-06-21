Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has surged to record heights and is on pace to win a convincing majority at the next election, polling from Ipsos has suggested.

According to its first major survey since last year’s general election, the Ipsos polling firm has found that Reform UK has 34 per cent of the vote, the highest vote share ever recorded for the insurgent populist party.

Should the poll be replicated at the next general election, Reform would have more support than the governing Labour Party won during last year’s election, when it swept to power on 33.7 per cent of the vote.

Less than one year on from coming to power, Sir Kier Starmer’s Labour Party is trailing Reform by nine points, with just 25 per cent support, the lowest Ipsos has recorded for the left-wing party since 2019.

Conversely, dissatisfaction has soared with Prime Minsiter Starmer and his party, with 73 per cent and 76 per cent of the public dissatisfied with their performances, respectively.

Ipsos went on to find that Starmer is the least popular prime minister at this point in his premiership of any other prime minister since they began compiling such statistics, with just 19 per cent satisfied with his job performance.

Meanwhile, the floundering Tories have fallen to their lowest level ever recorded by the firm at just 15 per cent, a staggering fall from grace for the traditional party of government in Britain and one of the most successful political parties in history.

The news was even worse for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, with just 11 per cent of voters saying that she is doing a good job, and just 29 per cent of 2024 Conservative voters.

According to an analysis of the poll by The Telegraph newspaper, Reform’s 34 per cent of the vote puts the party firmly on pace to win the next election and for Nigel Farage to become the next prime minister of the country.

While the ability to extrapolate national polls onto the outcomes of local constituencies is limited, the British broadsheet predicted that should the poll bear out, Reform would win upwards of 400 seats, with a majority of nearly 200 in the House of Commons.

Commenting to the paper, Mr Farage said: “This poll shows Reform can and will win the next general election.”

Senior director of UK politics at Ipsos, Gideon Skinner, added: “The last year has indeed been a long time in politics, with our first voting intention poll since the election showing just how much the political landscape has transformed since then.

“Reform UK has continued to build on its success, helped by high levels of enthusiasm among its own support and among working-class voters in particular, and taking votes from both Labour and especially the Conservatives, who show little sign of recovery.”