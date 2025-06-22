Supporters of the left-wing Labour Party government in Britain say that immigration is the top issue straining the nation’s socialised healthcare system, a poll has found.

According to a survey of 2,000 Labour voters by Merlin Strategy found that 24 per cent believe that mass migration into the country has put the heaviest burden on the National Health Service (NHS).

This was followed by 22 per cent who cited the mental health crisis, 13 per cent who cited a lack of social care, 12 per cent who pointed to obesity and junk food, and 10 per cent who blamed vaping, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Director of Merlin Strategy, Scarlett Maguire, said: “Labour voters are clear that they want to see action on cost of living, healthcare, and immigration.

“The Government needs to show that it is in tune with these priorities and that it understands what matters to their core voters.”

The findings contrast with arguments often made by proponents of mass migration, who claim that immigration is needed to fill doctor, nursing, and other roles at the NHS.

However, the socialised healthcare system has been criticised for reportedly lowering standards for foreign healthcare workers, including their English language and critical thinking abilities, from countries like India and the Philippines.

Some NHS trusts have also faced criticism for allegedly prioritising asylum seekers and illegal immigrants over British citizens for emergency room services.

The growing recognition of the false promises of the open borders agenda on the British left was typified last month by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who became one of the first globalist Western political leaders to admit that mass migration had failed to deliver prosperity to the UK and that it risked turning the country into an “island of strangers”.

Starmer went on to acknowledge that mass migration was putting “pressure on housing and our public services”.

Despite the frank admissions from the left-wing prime minister, Starmer has continued to struggle to gain credibility on the issue of migration, particularly in light of his government’s failures to stem the tide of illegal migrant boats crossing the English Channel.

So far this year, nearly 17,000 illegals have reached British shores, a new record for this time of year and up nearly 50 per cent over last year.

Such failures have led to an opening for Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, which has vowed to deport all illegals, turn back the boats to France, and put a freeze on all non-essential migration to Britain.

According to the Merlin Strategy survey, some 22 per cent of Labour voters said they were considering shifting their vote to Reform in the next election while 40 per cent approved of Mr Farage.