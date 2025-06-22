Thousands of leftist protesters took to the streets of The Hague on Sunday to protest the American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities and ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in the Dutch city this week.

In a march to the Peace Palace in The Hague on Sunday, demonstrators were heard chanting “Fuck NATO” and “Donald Trump is a terrorist” over their objections to the U.S. bombings on Saturday of the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites in Iran amid the ongoing war between the Islamist regime and the Jewish state of Israel.

Anti-Israel sentiment also featured prominently at the protest, with attendees repeating the genocidal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which implies the eradication of the state of Israel and its people. Others were seen carrying placards reading “Stop the attack on Iran. Dismantle Israel,” De Telegraaf reported.

The protest was organised by members of the far-left Dutch Socialist Party (SP), the anti-colonial Marxist BIJ1 party, the New Peace Movement, and the radical eco-warrior Extinction Rebellion group, among others.

Socialist Party leader Jimmy Dijk and members of the militant left-wing Antifa collective attended the march.

The protest comes ahead of a planned NATO summit in the city on Wednesday. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Sunday that as far as he was aware, President Trump was still planning on attending the meeting despite the escalation in the Middle East conflict with the America strikes on Iran.

“I’m assuming Mr. Trump is still coming. At least, we have not received any counter-notice,” Schoof said per Algemeen Dagblad. “Of course, we look at every situation that is currently occurring and what that means for the NATO summit. That applies to this, too.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming election in The Netherlands, members of the GroenLinks-PvdA (GreenLeft–Labour) alliance overwhelmingly backed a measure at a joint conference on Saturday to back a complete embargo on arms exports to Israel, including those used in the defensive Iron Dome system which protects the Jewish state from rocket and missile attacks from Iran and its terrorist proxies.

On Sunday, GroenLinks-PvdA leader and chief Eurocrat Frans Timmermans criticised the move by the United States to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites, saying: “As long as the diplomatic path remains open, an attack using military means is unjustified and contrary to international law.”

In contrast, populist anti-Islamification Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders strongly supported the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying: “Hit those ayatollahs and hit them hard. Peace through strength and no concessions to Islamic evil and barbarians with the ability to make nukes.”