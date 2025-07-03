Go Woke, Go Broke: Jaguar Sales Crash by 97% After Controversial Rebrand

Jaguar’s vehicle sales in Europe dropped by 97.5 percent year-over-year in April 2025, with just 49 units registered compared to 1,961 the year prior, in the wake of its controversial rebrand.

The iconic British marque revealed its new concept car, the Type 00 (pronounced “zero zero”), to a mixed reaction last November, as Breitbart News reported, with an advertising campaign that failed to showcase even one single vehicle.

Now the marketplace has made its judgement and it doesn’t look good for Jaguar.

According to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (AECA), the company registered just 49 new vehicles in April 2025 compared to 1,961 units sold in the same month last year.

Year-to-date sales from January to April also slumped, dropping 75.1 percent with just 2,665 motors sold.

Globally, Jaguar sold just 26,862 vehicles for the 2024/25 financial year – an 85 percent drop compared to 2018.

The sales dip was driven by Jaguar’s ditching its heritage roots towards a “lifestyle-focused, fashion-forward brand.”

Jaguar’s managing director responded to the backlash the company received over its new advertisement featuring androgynous models but not a single car.

He claimed the campaign was “bold” and never intended to be “woke,” adding the company’s message was lost “in a blaze of intolerance” by hurtful critics on social media.

“If we play in the same way that everybody else does, we’ll just get drowned out. So we shouldn’t turn up like an auto brand,” Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover told Financial Times.