Men and women are now conscripted into the Danish armed forces on an equal business, all having to enrol in the national service lottery after they turn 18 as the government responds to what it says is a worsening security picture in Europe.

Young women two turned 18 on or after Tuesday this week will receive an invitation to attend a military base on Denmark’s national ‘defence day’ for assessment of whether they are fit to be called up for training. Those who pass that sift are entered into a lottery, with those being drawn legally compelled to serve.

The extension of conscription to women is not the only change afoot in Denmark as it seeks to modernise and expand its armed forces. Certain health conditions including diabetes and asthma from now on no longer automatically disqualify conscripts from being enrolled, with individual health assessments and different health requirements depending on role within the military both acting to widen the potential pool of recruits.

The length of mandatory service is also more than doubling, and more people are going to be conscripted at once. In the coming months, the period of conscription will rise to 11 months, comprised of five months of training followed by six months serving in a unit.

The Danish Armed Forces Forsvaret said in a statement that conscripting women is a “historic change” and that the country must now “get used to the fact that every citizen capable of bearing arms, and not just men, is obligated to contribute to the defense of the fatherland.”

The national Chief of Defense, General Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard said the change “sends a clear signal that the Armed Forces are a modern community where everyone can contribute to the defense of the Kingdom of Denmark”.

Speaking at the time the change was first announced in 2024, Danish Defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the European security situation “has become more and more serious, and we have to take that into account when we look at future defense… a broader basis for recruiting that includes all genders is needed.”

As previously reported of Europe’s swing back towards conscription, which in many cases was reduced or ended altogether at the end of the Cold War: