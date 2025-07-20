F**k No! — UK Local Council Moves to Fine People for Swearing

A PSPO makes it an offence to refuse to stop drinking alcohol in public, leave the area or use foul and abusive language if requested by a police or council officer.

A fine of £100 can be issued, according to the BBC report.

In a statement in support of the order, Chief Inspector Ian Swallow said the implementation was a “necessary measure” to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour in Thanet.

In a council document presented at a meeting, the authority said there was “ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour” in the area, Kent Online notes.

It claimed overwhelming support for a PSPO among those consulted on the matter, following changes to its previous application.

The council has since sought to reassure those with concerns by explaining there are protections within the order to prevent its misuse.

LBC notes anybody found in breach of the order would be able to use the “reasonable excuse” defence and that it cannot interfere with the Human Rights Act which gives people the right to freedom of expression and assembly.