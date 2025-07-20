Thousands of Poles took to the streets on Saturday as over a hundred “Stop Immigration!” demonstrations were staged in 80 towns and cities across the country.

Organised by the populist-nationalist Confederation Liberty and Independence (Konfederacja) political alliance, 110 protests were held in opposition to the open borders agenda favoured by Brussels, the neoliberal government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, and to warn against Poland falling victim to the same fate as fellow European nations such as France and Germany from mass migration.

Speaking in the Polish capital, Confederation MP Krzysztof Bosak said per Fakt: “Without Poland closing to illegal immigration, without starting a deportation operation, without renouncing political correctness, without equipping the Border Guard and the forces responsible for controlling the legality of stay and without labour market control, security will gradually deteriorate. This policy must change.”

“Enough of the years-long policy of ‘let everyone in, and who they are will be determined later,'” he added on X. “Polish women and men have the right to be concerned about the level of security in their own homeland.”

Bosak warned that illegal migrants attempting to break into the country were becoming more aggressive towards Polish soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, and therefore called for the complete closure of the borders with Belarus, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Ukraine. The Confederation MP also demanded that Polish soldiers be empowered to use lethal force against illegals attempting to break through the borders.

Before the outset of many of the demonstrations on Saturday, participants held a moment of silence to honour Klaudia K., a 24-year-old Polish woman who was murdered in June by a 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant, PAP reports.

At one of the larger gatherings in the southwestern city of Katowice, fans of rival soccer clubs put aside their differences to stand side by side in opposition to migration, demonstrating the depth of feeling over the issue.

At a rally in Kielce, Dawid Lewicki, leader of the Świętokrzyskie Confederation, said: “We see what is happening in Western European countries that have massively accepted immigrants and now cannot cope with the threats these people bring. I am referring to the various types of crimes they commit on a massive scale.

“We do not want our country to be forced to face such a challenge as well. We do not want any Polish city to become the European capital of rape, like Stockholm, or for situations to arise like those on the streets of London or Paris, where people cannot feel safe. We firmly say no to accepting immigrants in Poland.”

While Poland has long held a reputation for being strict on immigration compared to its neighbours, with the country escaping the worst of the 2015 Europe Migrant Crisis sparked by then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country has seen a large influx of foreigners in recent years.

Although much of this was a result of a flood of refugees fleeing the Russian war in neighbouring Ukraine, the liberal-globalist government of Prime Minister Tusk has increasingly allowed in more economic migrants, issuing over 322,000 work permits last year. Migrants from the Philippines, Colombia, India, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh topped the list of the most common nationalities to receive a work permit in Poland last year.

Earlier this month, the Polish government deployed the military to enact border controls at dozens of crossings with Germany and Lithuania. Meanwhile, there has been a reported uptick in the number of Polish citizens acting as vigilante border guards amid claims that the recently installed government of Friedrich Merz in Berlin has been pushing illegals towards Poland.

On Friday, Poland joined a group of six nations in the Bavarian Alps to demand that the European Union enact stricter requirements for asylum seekers, step up deportations, and strengthen controls along the external borders.