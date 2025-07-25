ICC Refers Hungary to Oversight Committee over Failure to Arrest Netanyahu

A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has reported Hungary to the court’s oversight committee after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest in April, arriving to a warm welcome and departing without being arrested.

AP reports in a filing released late Thursday last night, the three-judge panel wrote of its dismay, outlining “the obligation to cooperate was sufficiently clear to Hungary” and the failure to arrest the prime minister “severely undermines the Court’s ability to carry out its mandate.”

The globalist ICC has no police force and relies on countries worldwide to cooperate with its demands and execute arrest warrants while for its part, Hungary has long been a defender of the state of Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

The AP report notes the court’s oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties has limited powers to sanction Hungary.

It will consider the next steps during its annual meeting in December.

The Hungarian leader defended his decision to not arrest Netanyahu. During the visit, Orban said his country’s commitment to the ICC was “ half-hearted ” and began the process to withdraw from the court.

Hungarian government minister Gergely Gulyás announced the move, saying “The government will initiate the termination procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal frameworks”, as reported by Magyar Nemzet.

Last month Breitbart News reported U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would impose sanctions on the four judges of the ICC for targeting the U.S. and Israel, though neither are signatories.

President Donald Trump had already restored sanctions on the ICC back in February, after President Joe Biden had reversed Trump’s earlier sanctions.