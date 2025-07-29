Police say a man they are seeking in connection with an alleged assault “boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning,” with a report linking the incident with veteran street activist and organiser Tommy Robinson.

Footage emerged on Monday evening of a man who appears to resemble Tommy Robinson, and who The Daily Telegraph claims is the activist, at the scene of an alleged assault at London railway station St Pancras International. One individual appeared apparently unconscious on the floor while a second, allegedly Robinson, paces while saying “He fucking came at me. He come at me bruv… He come at me bruv, you saw that” to a bystander.

British Transport Police said a man experienced “serious injuries” in an alleged assault and is receiving hospital treatment. They said they are making “arrest enquiries” and “following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.”

Mr Robinson has not publicly commented on the alleged assault, but uploaded videos of himself to his social media channels on Monday evening showing a small cut to his forehead, including one where the background shows him to be inside St Pancras railway station. On Tuesday morning, he reposted a social media message from another user that read in part, “It’s never good or acceptable to physically assault someone over their political views… If you cross a line and attack someone physically, or threaten to attack them physically, then you can’t expect any response other than a strong one.”

Another message shared by Robinson but written by a third party read: “If you approach someone with hostility, a man that receives death threats daily, expect to get a clip round the ear hole.”

Robinson is a frequent flyer and often travels abroad for speeches, events, and foreign holidays. The reason for his alleged departure on Tuesday morning is not clear.

Robinson is due to lead a major freedom of speech rally in central London in little more than six weeks. Promoting the event, Robinson has previously said the day is intended to be a “celebration” of freedom that would see hundreds of thousands of people peacefully sending a message that “Britain is awake… that we’re not going away, that you’re not demographically replacing us”.

This story is developing, more follows