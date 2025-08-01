Channel Migrant Crisis Arrivals For 2025 Soar Past 25,000 in Record Year

The UK’s roaring people smuggler crisis roars on, with the number of illegal migrants detected coming by boat to the southern coast pushing past another milestone to 25,000 in 2025 so far.

13 so-called small boats carrying 898 migrants — one of the busiest days of 2025 to date — were brought ashore on Wednesday 30th, government figures say, pushing the total number of arrivals for 2025 to 25,436.

The pace of arrivals is the briskest of any Channel migrant crisis year yet and puts 2025 on track to have the highest number of boat migrants of any year by a considerable margin. On present trends, the annual total could be pushing 60,000 by Christmas.

2022 is the previous record-breaking year and didn’t hit 25,000 arrivals until late August. Last year, it reached 25,000 in late September.

The now year-old UK Labour government has made repeated promises on controlling the border crisis, and the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was quick to insist he’s actually succeeding when contradicted on this point in front of President Donald Trump during his Scotland trip last week. Meanwhile, the country’s borders remain functionally open with no meaningful deportation programme underway.

As reported by Breitbart London at the time of the past milestone being reached at 20,000, it is the United Kingdom being a soft touch on migration that acts as such a powerful pull-force drawing migrants to the island, whatever the superficially tough rhetoric of the government may say otherwise. It was stated: