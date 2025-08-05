A national Jewish association says it has demanded an explanation from the authorities after passengers on a flight to Madrid were allegedly served defaced kosher meals.

The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) claimed a “serious act of antisemitism” in a statement on Monday when they reported passengers on Iberia Airlines flight flight IB0102 received meals with messages written on them.

Per the association, passenger Salvador Auday, who is Jewish, was given a kosher in-flight meal with the message “Free Palestin” written on the label in biro pen. The group shared an image of the meal in their statement.

Other Jewish passengers also received defaced kosher meals, with the initials ‘FP’ scrawled on them, an apparent reference to Free Palestine, it was claimed.

DAIA said they condemned this “discriminatory act”, a “serious act of antisemitism”, and had contacted the airline authorities to demand immediate action.

It is not clear when the incident occurred but Iberia Airlines operates a flight IB0102 from Argentina to Spain once a day. The comments from DAIA follow by days another antisemitic airline incident when a group of Jewish youths on their way to a summer camp in France were kicked off a flight by Spanish airline Vueling.

The French government condemned the incident, calling “excessive and brutal use of force by the Civil Guard” shocking.