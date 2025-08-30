Former Ukraine Parliament Speaker, EuroMaidan Leader Shot and Killed

Former speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and leading figure in the EuroMaidan protests, Andriy Parubiy, has been shot and killed, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Saturday.

Andriy Parubiy, who served as the chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada parliament between 2016 and 2019, was shot and killed in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine in an apparent assassination.

Prior to ascending to the top ranks of the Ukrainian political system, Parubiy had been a leading street activist in the country, including during the so-called Orange Revolution of 2004 against then-presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych as well as serving as a commandant the Western-backed EuroMaidan protests which toppled Yanukovych’s government in 2014.

The alleged involvement of the United States and European Union were cited as precipitating the Russian annexation of Crimea later that year and the decades-long conflict which culminated in the 2022 invasion by Moscow of Ukraine.

Commenting on the killing, President Zelensky said per Ukrinform: “Law enforcement officials—including the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General—are reporting regularly. The circumstances surrounding Andriy Parubiy’s murder are under investigation.

Zelensky continued: “Significant resources have been deployed—everything necessary. Unfortunately, the crime was meticulously planned. But every effort is being made to solve it.”

“The Security Service of Ukraine is involved in the investigation. I’ve instructed that verified information be promptly shared with the public.”

“My condolences to his family and loved ones. All necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer,” he added on X.

Assassinations of both Ukrainian and Russian political and military figures have become increasingly commonplace in recent years. Indeed, last year, former Ukrainian lawmaker Iryna Farion, 60, was also shot and killed in Lviv in an apparent assassination.

So far, police have not given any indication as to the suspects or potential motive for the killing of Parubiy on Saturday.