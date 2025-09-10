Top UK Cop: Time for Police to Stop Being Free Speech Monitors

Police should stop monitoring social media for alleged breaches of non-crime, free speech strictures and return to the fundamental tasks of catching criminals while protecting society, the head of the UK police watchdog said.

Sir Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, insists forces need to get the basics right and focus on the issues that matter to the public rather than being Orwellian arbiters of hurtful words and damaged feelings.

As reported by The Times of London, Sir Andy, ex-chief constable of Merseyside, told reporters the focus of law enforcement must return to neighbourhood policing.

“We need, at times, to allow people to speak openly without the fear their opinion will put them on the wrong side of the law.”

Non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) are recorded by police to help assess community tensions and try to head off trouble. Many critics see this as a threat to free speech.

Sir Andy’s plea comes after Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, 57, was arrested by armed cops over posts he made about trans issues.

Breitbart previously reported that in Linehan’s Substack he criticized how, “in a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak,” the government “mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer” over tweets he had written and shared.

The Irish comedian has vowed to sue the Metropolitan Police and seek asylum in the U.S. as he no longer feels safe in Britain, as Breitbart News reported.

Asked about the case, Sir Andy replied: “Was it a great public optic? No, it wasn’t. Lessons, I’m sure, will be learned in relation to it.”

He said such incidents detract from the good work police do daily, adding: “I’m a firm believer that non-crime hate incidents are no longer required, and that intelligence can be gathered in a different way, which would cause less concern to the public and make recording of such issues much easier.

“We need to separate the offensive from the criminal.”

Cooke talked to reporters as he launched the inspectorate’s annual state of policing report.

A review is now underway at the College of Policing, the body that the sets standards for law enforcement.