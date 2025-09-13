Vast crowds of Britons waving the Union Jack and St George flags descended on central London on Saturday for the “Unite the Kingdom” rally organised by veteran anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson.

The demonstration comes in the wake of local protests throughout the country over the Summer in opposition to the mass migration agenda imposed upon the UK and the government scheme to house supposed asylum seekers in hotels at taxpayers’ expense, which became a flashpoint of anger following the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by an illegal immigrant from Ethiopia living in a hotel in Epping.

Robinson, a frequent target of censorship, a longtime street activist in England, and one of the early voices to warn of the plight of young working-class white girls being systematically raped and abused by mainly Pakistani Muslim child rape gangs, said that the protest on Saturday represented the start of a “cultural revolution” in the UK.

“Today, London stands tall in defence of one of our most vital rights – free speech. Over a million have gathered to make their voices heard,” Robinson claimed on X.

Others were seen carrying wooden crosses and signs that read “stop the boats” in reference to the illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel. Some were also seen in ‘Make England Great Again’ hats.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that it had deployed over 1,600 officers to police the United Kingdom rally, in addition to the counter-demonstration organised by the leftist Stand Up to Racism group, and several football matches. The police force stated that it had drafted at least 500 officers from outside London to assist in managing the crowds.

Commander Clair Haynes, who is leading the Met’s policing operations for the protests over the weekend, claimed that the force will “approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur.”

Haynes also said that “officers will take a firm line on behaviour that is discriminatory or that crosses the line from protest into hate crime.”

Unlike other protests, such as the frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London, the Met specifically pointed out the “concerns for many in London’s Muslim communities ahead of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.”

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behaviour this Saturday, including not coming into town. That is not our advice. Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London. Our officers are there to ensure that is the case and we’d urge anyone who is out on Saturday and feels concerned to speak to us,” Haynes said.

As of 1 pm local time, the Met said that there had “been no incidents of note so far.”

