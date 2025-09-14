British punk rappers Bob Vylan mocked the death of Charlie Kirk during a performance in Amsterdam on Saturday, during which they reportedly called on their fans to attack “fascists” and “zionists” on the streets.

The rap-rock duo, who courted controversy in June by leading a chant of “death to the IDF” (Israeli Defence Forces) during the Glastonbury music festival in England, doubled down on their radical rhetoric at a sold-out show at the Paradiso concert club in Amsterdam.

Taking to the stage, singer Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster) joked, according to Amsterdam’s De Telegraaf newspaper, “Are there any snipers in the hall?” in an apparent reference to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down during a student debate event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Vylan went on to say, “I want to dedicate this next song to a real piece of shit human being, pronouns: was/were. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit” before adding, “If you chat shit, you will get banged!”

Continuing the diatribe, the rapper is quoted by the paper as saying: “Sometimes you have to kick Nazis in their fucking face… Fuck the fascists, fuck the Zionists. Go find them on the street!”

The Dutch daily also reported that Vylan criticised the anti-mass migration/free speech rally held in London on Saturday, organised by Tommy Robinson, and said that his music is intended to inspire a “revolution”.

The duo, with Palestine flags flying, played their song featuring the infamous chant ’Death, death to the IDF!’ three times during the performance, with the singer quipping that he had recently become enriched by the controversy.

British police launched an investigation into the band after Vylan led the crowd at Glastonbury in the chant. Following the concert, the band were dropped by their management team and had their visas revoked to the United States by the Trump administration.

After the assassination of Kirk this week, the U.S. State Department warned foreign nationals that those “who glorify violence and hatred” will not be welcome in the country.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a statement: “I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.

“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the [State Department] can protect the American people.”