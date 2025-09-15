Danny Kruger, A sitting Conservative Member of Parliament has defected to Reform UK and will be tasked with setting up an office for preparing for government, party leader Nigel Farage said.

Brexit pioneer and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage welcomed erstwhile Tory Member of Parliament Danny Kruger, who represents East Wiltshire, to the party at a special press conference on Monday morning. Acknowledging that while his faction has brought new energy to British politics and has utterly dominated polling for over 100 polls in a row now, Mr Farage said its nature as a new political force with no record in government means it needs to learn how to manage the state before theoretically winning the next General Election.

To do this, Mr Farage said the party would be launching a new “department for preparing for government” to “find talent, find people with experience… and help us get ready for what will be a monumental task”.

Announcing the leader of this unit, Mr Farage unveiled the defection of Mr Kruger to Reform UK. Kruger is — or was — considered by Tory insiders to be a strong thinker and had a series of “big strategic roles” inside Downing Street over the course of the previous Conservative government, making him a valuable acquisition for Farage.

The defection of Kruger to Reform may also be perceived as opening something of a floodgate for others to move.

Kruger said he found the decision to cross the floor and join Reform “personally painful” because he has been a member of the Conservatives for 20 years and has many friends still in the party, yet said he couldn’t ignore that apart from a few highs, the party’s record in government has actually been one of failure.

He said:

I was thrilled by Brexit… but those were exception to the rule. The rule of our time in office was failure. Bigger government, social decline, low wages, high taxes, and less of what ordinary people actually wanted. And now our country is entering the most profound set of crisis in my lifetime, under a government even worse than the one it replaced. Crisis in the economy, crises at the border, crisis on our streets, crisis in our military, crisis for young people. Yes we are still a great country and there are good reasons so many migrants want to come here, but there are also reasons so many entrepreneurs and young people want to leave. Britain is not broken, but it is badly damaged.

Mr Kruger said he had held onto hope that the Tories would have learnt the lesson from last year’s historic electoral defeat, that “the old ways don’t work, that centrism isn’t enough”, but said they hadn’t.

This story is developing, more follows