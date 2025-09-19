Dutch residents in a small village in Groningen are up in arms after supposed asylum seekers have been harassing, robbing, and assaulting their children.

The small village of Uithuizen on the north coast of the Netherlands has experienced a breakdown in the social order, as young migrants living in a local emergency asylum centre are reported to be terrorising local children and vandalising village infrastructure.

According to a report from Dutch daily De Telegraaf, residents have complained that their children have been robbed and assaulted by the migrants.

Last Wednesday, a local boy was hospitalised after being hit in the head with a shovel. The following day, an autistic twelve-year-old boy had his skateboard stolen by a group of supposed asylum seekers.

Recounting the incident, his mother wrote on social media: “One of the three ran away with it. The other two saw that he called me, picked up his phone and threw it to the ground.

“He has autism and almost never goes out alone. So now this is no longer possible and he has completely lost his freedom.”

Discussing the state of the village, one local mother told the Dutch paper: “My children are no longer allowed to go to the sports park alone.”

She added that many are concerned about the recent violence: “All the parents in the schoolyard are talking about it.”

The local sports park is said to be one of the hangouts for the young migrants, who are also alleged to have committed vandalism against the football pitch, allegedly breaking the glass windows at the stands so many times that the local football club have decided to stop replacing them until they can find a solution to prevent it from happening again.

The issue of mass migration and the asylum system are set to be a key issue in next month’s general election, which was sparked after populist Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the government after liberal coalition partner parties refused to back his hard-line crackdown on migration.

Migration was the subject of debate in the Dutch parliament on Wednesday, with Frans Timmermans, the long-time Eurocrat and current leader of the GreenLeft–Labour alliance, advocating for more asylum centres to be put up across the country and against criminalising illegal immigration.

Conversely, Mr Wilders, who has advocated for an effective shutdown of asylum seekers into the country, declared that the Netherlands has already “become one big asylum seekers’ centre,” adding that he “won’t rest until they are all gone.”

The PVV leader warned that the upcoming October elections represent “D-Day” for the Dutch, saying: “It is not 5 to 12 but half past 1! These elections are the last chance to save the Netherlands!”