British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny having specifically timed his recognition of a Palestinian state for after President Donald Trump leaves Britain at his joint press conference with the American leader on Thursday.

The United Kingdom government of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to join France and a handful of other Western nations in recognising Palestine as a state later this week, barely hours after President Donald Trump flew out of London from his two-night state visit hosted by the King and Queen. While The Daily Telegraph had claimed the timing of recognising Palestine was deliberately delayed for after Trump goes “amid concern it could dominate their joint press conference”, the topic was still broached at their bilateral talks.

Responding to a press question, President Trump made a rare deviation from his usual broadly positive attitude towards Britain and its government to remark: “I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually”.

Actually, it is perfectly clear that Starmer and Trump have plentiful disagreements, even if the lid is generally kept on them for the sake of cordiality, so President Trump spelling it out even this gently may be a sign of significant displeasure.

Starmer specifically denied the timing of the Palestine move while standing besides Trump on Thursday, refuting that using those few days between the end of Trump’s visit but before the U.N. General Assembly next week, was anything but coincidence. He said: “On the question of recognition, I made my position clear at the end of July on timing which ahs nothing to do with this state visit”.

While it is abundantly clear Starmer’s government has incurred the displeasure of the Trump administration in following France into recognising Palestine, President Trump also congratulated Starmer and smiled over other comments on Palestine.

Starmer said: “Well let me be really clear on Hamas. They’re a terrorist organisation who can have no part in any future governance in Palestine… Hamas of course don’t want a two-state solution, they don’t want peace, they don’t want the ceasefire. So I’m very clear where I stand on Hamas.”

President Trump responded “that’s good” and clapped Starmer on the shoulder, in an expression of what may have even been relief.

Starmer has previously faced accusations that his rush to recognise Palestine is as much about internal party management than matter of principle. Yet the splinter faction from his party of ultra-Palestine loyalists in Parliament has already seemingly collapsed into in-fighting and obscurity after only weeks of existence, stripping away this alleged impetus to act.

As previously reported, Israel has decried the United Kingdom’s move to recognise Palestine as a state and has likened the move to “rewarding” Hamas for the October 7th attacks. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a British podcast that it would be unthinkable for the British government to apply the same standard as it does on Israel to others, or itself: