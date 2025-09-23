French President Emmanuel Macron was stranded on the streets of New York after police blocked roads to make a path for President Donald Trump’s motorcade. How did he respond? Macron called Trump personally in a plea for help (as you do).

In a widely shared video, Macron exited his official car after being stranded Monday night near United Nations headquarters and initially asked the police to simply let him pass before the motorcade arrived.

“If you don’t see it, let me pass,” Macron pleaded.

No dice.

“I’m really sorry, Mr President, everything is frozen,” a police officer can be heard telling Macron.

The French leader then took matters into his own hands, and was shown in a separate video cheerfully calling his American counterpart on the phone for a chat – and some help with traffic mitigation.

“Guess what, I’m waiting in the street right now because everything is frozen for you,” he appears to tell Trump.

Macron eventually did what generations of New Yorkers have done before.

Unrelenting frustration with the traffic holdups meant Macron walked to his destination, the French embassy, all while chatting to Trump as his own entourage tailed behind.