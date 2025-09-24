Consider yourself warned. A coalition led by former Democratic Vice President Al Gore is using artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite systems to track pollution in local neighborhoods around the world while pinpointing the very houses and backyards it comes from.

AP reports Gore, who started Climate TRACE, uses the aforementioned systems to monitor the location of heat-trapping methane sources. On Wednesday he expanded the system to track the direct source and plume of pollution from tiny particles, often referred to as soot, on a neighborhood basis for 2,500 cities across the world.

Gore’s new system was announced just hours after President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job” in the world during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, doubling down on his skepticism of global environmental strictures and multilateral institutions that operate solely on public funds and answer to nobody.

RELATED: Trump Punishes Newsom by Canceling $427M Wind Project

Now it has been reported Gore’s coalition uses 300 satellites, 30,000 ground-tracking sensors and artificial intelligence to track 137,095 sources of particle pollution, with 3,937 of them categorized as “super emitters” for how much they release into the atmosphere.

Users can look at long-term trends, but in about a year Gore hopes these can become available daily so they can be incorporated into weather apps, like allergy reports.

It’s not just seeing the pollutants. The website shows exactly who is emitting them. Noted climate alarmist Gore said he is thrilled to be able to monitor pollution sources without the knowledge of the emitters:

It’s difficult, before AI, for people to really see precisely where this conventional air pollution is coming from. When it’s over in their homes and in their neighborhoods and when people have a very clear idea of this, then I think they’re empowered with the truth of their situation. My faith tradition has always taught me you will know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2015 Gore said climate change “deniers” should be punished.

Gore further added politicians in particular should be made to pay a price for rejecting “accepted science”.

He stopped short of suggesting what that punishment might be.

More recently he told his climate disciples that God commands us to go forth and fight global warming.

Gore told Interview Magazine that God didn’t create global warming and wants us to fix it.