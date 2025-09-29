Britain’s left-wing government is on the attack against poll-leading Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party, decrying his proposed crackdown on migrants in Britain as racist, while also announcing its own very similar crackdown in a bid to win voters back, prompting criticism.

The newly installed Home Secretary (interior minister) of the United Kingdom, Shabana Mahmood, will announce a new package of “tough” reforms on the country’s migration rules that will make it much harder for arrivals to earn the right to stay, the party trailed overnight ahead of a forthcoming speech. Per a preview of the planned comments published by newspaper of record The Times, the UK’s left-wing government will tell the public that it will force migrants to leave the country unless they are able to prove they have been “good citizens”.

Among the metrics for this are whether migrants volunteer in their community, whether they have a “spotless” criminal record, whether they speak English to a good standard, and whether they are a net contributor to the economy.

Per the Guardian, which was also involved in the soft-launch of the policy overnight, Mahmood will be seeking to be perceived as a “tough Home Secretary” and is seeking to fight back against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which has been totally dominating polling in Britain for months as Labour’s ratings dwindle. Devastatingly for the UK’s left — which as the conference season again reveals perceives itself as uniquely the guardian of truth and good faith in Britain’s politics — this expedition into the politics of border control has seen it immediately called out as hypocritical, including from its own fellow-travellers, given such policies are precisely what it otherwise calls racist.

Indeed, in a feat of spectacular timing, the Labour leadership launched a massive attack on Nigel Farage, his policies, and possibly his voters too for alleged racism for also proposing a crackdown in migrant arrivals which would, as promised, lead to arrivals having to leave if they didn’t meet similar tests. Dan Hodges, a Labour insider malcontent said that “having the Prime Minister blast an opponent’s policy as racist on Sunday, then getting the Home Secretary to announce the same policy on Monday” is “bonkers” and mad.

Reform’s Zia Yusuf also leant into the absurdity of the situation, ironically responding to Labour’s new-found interest in border control as “wow, properly racist”. Earlier, he had responded to Labour’s initial attack against his party’s policies: “Labour’s message to the country is clear: pay hundreds of billions for foreign nationals to live off the state forever, or Labour will call you racist.”