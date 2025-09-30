Ukraine Lawmakers Move to Nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A bill appeared on the docket of Verkhovna Rada, the national parliamentary body of Ukraine, on Monday appearing to propose nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

If passed through the lawmaking body, Ukraine would become the eighth country to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Nominations filed currently would be taken into consideration for the 2026 year. For 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has already accepted 338 nominations, a “significant increase” from the 2024 cycle. The last winner of the Nobel Peace Prize was Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese activist organization representing the survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings.

The Nobel Committee only allows “qualified nominators” to submit formal considerations for nominees. Among these are lawmakers in any national legislative body, as well as heads of state and cabinet members in the executive. Other qualified categories include former Peace Prize winners, university professors, and members of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The text of the Ukrainian draft bill nominating Trump remains unavailable to the public at press time, observers noted, though the Verkhovna Rada lists a “draft resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Nobel Committee” on the issue of nominating Trump. The resolution appears to be sponsored by five lawmakers and was referred to committee for drafting and editing on Tuesday.

Ukrainian media outlets identified the lawmakers as members of the For the Future Party and Restoration of Ukraine, a caucus in the parliament made up of members of various parties. For the Future is a political party linked to oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskiy, who once supported President Volodymyr Zelensky’s transition from a career in comedy to the presidency of the country. The Zelensky administration later prosecuted Kolomoiskiy in 2023 on corruption charges.

Restoration of Ukraine is a parliamentary bloc largely made up of members of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, which is opposed to Zelensky’s ruling Servant of the People party. Restoration of Ukraine also includes some members of Servant of the People, however.

Zelensky himself has stated that he would consider personally nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in his capacity as head of state. The Ukrainian leader has stated as a condition of his nomination, however, that Trump play a leading role in ending Russia’s ongoing invasion of his country, which began with the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 but escalated into a full-scale military assault in 2022. Zelensky is accompanied in this assessment by President Trump’s 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, who stated in August that she would attempt to nominate Trump for the prize if he ended the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor,” Clinton said at the time, “could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity. If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump has already been nominated several times for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role mediating various global conflicts. Seven world leaders have formally presented their nominations as of September 30: the heads of the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan for Trump’s role in peacemaking in the region; the leaders of Gabon and Rwanda for Trump’s role mediating between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); and the leaders of Cambodia, Pakistan, and Israel.

The potential for Trump to win a Nobel Peace Prize arose repeatedly during the United Nations General Assembly last week. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif reiterated his support for the award going to the American president during his address on Friday, crediting Trump with helping prevent a conflict between his country and India, two nuclear-armed nations, from escalating this year.

“In recognition of President Trump’s wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Sharif said. “I think this is the least we could do for his love for peace. I think, truly, he is a man of peace.”

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan visited the White House in August to sign a peace agreement to end the conflict erupting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. Azerbaijan invaded Nagorno-Karabakh – a region whose indigenous population is Armenian Christians – and ethnically cleansed the Armenians out of the region with the help of the government of Turkey. The Trump peace agreement requires Azerbaijan to not further threaten Armenian populations in exchange for access to an Azeri population stronghold in Armenia.

In Africa, Trump helped broker peace between DRC and Rwanda, as the latter had sent troops into DRC to fight ongoing gang violence there.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Breitbart News in an interview in June that Trump’s efforts were Nobel-worthy.

“Anyone, including President Trump, who would help sizably to bring this conflict to an end deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” he affirmed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed during a dinner at the White House in July that he had submitted a letter to the Nobel Committee nominating Trump for the Peace Prize in recognition of his work to broker peace in Gaza.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize previously in 2020 by Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobson for his efforts during his first term in office to mediate peace between Kosovo and Serbia, which insists that the former country is rightfully part of its territory.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.