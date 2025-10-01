Federal prosecutors arrested a cell of alleged Hamas terrorists, who are said to have acquired firearms and a “significant” quantity of ammunition for assassinations against Jewish and Israeli figures in Germany.

Three men, identified in line with Germany privacy law as German citizens Abed Al G. and Ahmad I, and Lebanese-citizen Wael FM, have been arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate prominent Jews in Germany. They are due to make their first court appearance in the city on Thursday when a judge will rule if they are to be held in pre-trial detention or released on bail.

It is alleged the men spent Summer of this year procuring weapons, which are said to include an AK-47-type rifle and several handguns, and a “significant” quantity of ammunition so they could launch “assassination attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany”.

They are accused of being members of a foreign terrorist organisation, Hamas.

The three are not the only alleged Hamas arrested by German security services of late. In 2023, seven men were arrested across Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands over an alleged plot to locate and excavate a lost Hamas weapons cache buried underground and then use it to launch attacks against the European Jewish community.

As reported in December 2023, the group had allegedly made several attempts to locate and dig up the claimed cache but had been unsuccessful. Responding to the arrest at the time, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said of the plot that the men intended to “kill innocent civilians on European soil… to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any price”.

The trial of that group is still ongoing.