‘Wound to Civilization’: Man Urinates From St. Peter’s Basilica Altar in Rome

A man has sparked outrage after climbing onto an altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, dropping his trousers and urinating in front of stunned onlookers.

According to Il Tempo newspaper, on Friday morning, a man managed to climb onto the Altar of Confession, steps in front of St Peter’s Tomb, after breaking past the barriers surrounding the Holy site. He was then filmed taking down his pants and urinating from the Altar.

The Rome daily noted that while undercover police officers quickly detained and arrested the man, “the damage and destruction had already been done.” The identity of the man has so far not been made public.

The paper went on to report that Pope Leo XIV was informed of the incident and was “shocked” to hear the news. Il Tempo also suggested that the Pope may seek to enhance security inside St. Peter’s Basilica.

Tempo noted that it was not entirely unique. Indeed, last February, a Romanian man climbed onto the altar at St. Peter’s and began to push over several candelabras used for a liturgical celebration.

Footage of the latest incident was widely shared on social media, drawing prompt condemnation.

In response to the incident, Daniela Santanchè, Italy’s Minister of Tourism, said: “The culture of contempt for everything that is Western and Christian is also erasing respect for our values.”

Italian MP Edoardo Rixi added, “Blasphemy in St. Peter’s. This is not freedom, it is barbarism! A man entered St. Peter’s Basilica and urinated on the Altar of the Confession: in the heart of Christendom, under Michelangelo’s Dome. A deep wound to civilization, to culture, to our identity.”