Priorities: U.N. Chief Guterres Praises Weather Forecasting Abilities

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres stridently defended the organization’s ability to predict the weather on Wednesday, claiming the U.N. and its globalist agencies save lives by keeping watch for approaching “climate disasters” in a selfless commitment to the future of humanity.

Guterres was addressing the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump previously dismissing climate doomers and their beliefs as “a con job.”

The special gathering was called to “promote early-warning systems that help countries rich and poor brace for floods, storms, forest fires and heat waves,” AP reports.

“Without your long-term monitoring, we wouldn’t benefit from the warnings and guidance that protect communities and save millions of lives and billions of dollars each year,” he said, alluding to “the dangerous and existential threat of climate change.”

Guterres applauded WMO staffers as the “quiet force that illuminates all the rational climate decisions that we take.”

“Scientists and researchers should never be afraid to tell the truth,” he added.

The Trump administration has carried out deep cuts to the National Weather Service and fired hundreds of weather forecasters and other employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Trump made clear in his first days of return to the White House he was delivering on a key campaign pledge of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement to put U.S. energy and job growth first.