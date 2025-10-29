Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has “emphasised” to the leaders of the countries which pay for the weapons for his army that they “must” provide financial aid for another “two or three years”.

In remarks that come as the European Union works on using frozen Russian assets as a source of funding for the donations of weapon systems to the armed forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would need money for years more.

Even if the war ended early, Zelensky said Ukraine would still take the cash for rebuilding. Otherwise, he said, “then we will spend it on weapons. We simply have no other choice”, reports Agence France Presse.

It is stated Zelensky said of the conversations he’d had: “I emphasised this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine… [for] two or three years”.

In separate remarks, the Ukrainian President said this was part of sending a message to Russia that it can’t hope to win by bankrupting Ukraine, because its European partners will keep underwriting it. he said: “It is very important to send a clear signal — look, we will finance them.

“And look — if [Russia] does not stop, we will continue to support them. This also shows to Russia that there is no point in this war, because we will not give up — and partners will not give up”.