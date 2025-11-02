British police said on Sunday that they are not currently treating the mass stabbing on a London-bound train as a terror attack, as the suspects have been described as being black and Caribbean-heritage British Nationals.

A total of 11 people were hospitalised on Saturday evening following a stabbing spree on the Doncaster to King’s Cross train near Huntingdon. Nine victims were initially being treated with life-threatening injuries; however, as of Sunday morning, only two remained in such condition, with four being discharged from the hospital, Sky News reports.

Despite the hienous nature of the attack, Superintendent John Loveless, of the British Transport Police, said in a press conference: “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident. This is a British Transport Police investigation and we continue to work to establish at pace the full circumstances and the motivations that have led to this incident.”

Describing the two suspects, Loveless said: “These were a 32-year-old male, a black British national, and a 35-year-old male, a British national of Caribbean descent.”

He said that both suspects were born in Britain and that they remain in custody after having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Speaking to the BBC, a witness said that travellers were in “pure panic” as victims screamed for help. He said that at first, he heard someone shouting, “run, run, there’s a guy literally stabbing everyone”.

While he initially thought it might have been a Halloween prank, he noticed that his hand was “covered in blood” as he attempted to lift himself up from a chair soaked in blood.

The witness also described some acts of heroism, saying that he saw an older man shield a young girl from one of the knifemen, while being slashed in the head and neck.

Defence Secretary John Healey said that early findings suggest that the attack was an “isolated incident”. However, Healey, who said that he and his wife were on the same train service just hours before the attack on Saturday, refused to rule out increasing security measures at train stations.

“We have to wait to see what the facts of this attack are. If there are any wider policy conclusions, then the government will do that,” he told the BBC.

Responding to the attack, Buckingham Palace released a statement from King Charles, saying: “My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.

“Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones. We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident.”