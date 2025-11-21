Watch: COP30 Climate Doomer Conference Engulfed in Smoke, Flames as Fire Breaks Out

The U.N. climate talks COP30 were hastily evacuated Thursday night due to a fire breaking out inside the venue in Belém, Brazil.

Smoke, flames, and a rise in temperature engulfed the pavilion area as panicked attendees rushed outside to be met by fire crews entering the stricken zone.

Reuters reports security footage showed flames spreading rapidly up an internal fabric shell that lined the walls and ceiling of the building before being extinguished.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation at the venue, organizers said, as thousands of delegates were evacuated as security staff formed a human barrier across the hallway.

The local fire service said the fire was probably caused by electrical equipment, likely a microwave, and was controlled within six minutes.

Videos showed emergency crews battling huge flames while billowing black smoke flowed into the atmosphere.

“Earlier today, a fire broke out in the Blue Zone of the COP30 venue in Belem. The fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes. People were evacuated safely,” organisers said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided.”

“Following a safety assessment, we inform you that the site has been inspected and deemed safe by the Fire Department,” another statement said.

Upwards of 50,000 delegates have flown to Brazil to register for the COP30 talks – and talks about future talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump chose not to attend or send any official delegation.