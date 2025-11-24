Trump Cautiously Optimistic After ‘Productive’ Peace Negotiations Between U.S., Ukraine Officials

President Donald Trump struck a cautious yet optimistic tone on Russia-Ukraine peace talks on Monday morning, following a meeting between his top representatives and Ukrainian officials in Geneva on Sunday.

Trump shared his thoughts in a post on Truth Social:

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote.

In a readout of Sunday’s meeting, the White House said that discussions between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Jared Kushner, and the Ukrainian delegation were “productive” and “marked a significant step forward.”

It reads in part:

The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns — security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty — were thoroughly addressed during the meeting. They expressed appreciation for the structured approach taken to incorporate their feedback into each component of the emerging settlement framework. Ukrainian representatives stated that, based on the revisions and clarifications presented today, they believe the current draft reflects their national interests and provides credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security in both the near and long term. They underscored that the strengthened security guarantee architecture, combined with commitments on non-aggression, energy stability, and reconstruction, meaningfully addresses their core strategic requirements. Secretary Rubio and his team reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to ensuring that Ukraine’s sovereignty, security, and future prosperity remain central to the ongoing diplomatic process. They emphasized that this work is driven by President Trump’s goal of ending a war that has taken the lives of millions of people and preventing further loss of life through a durable and enforceable peace. Both sides welcomed the steady progress made and agreed to continue consultations as the agreements move toward final refinement.

The discussions also led to the drafting of “an updated and refined peace framework,” according to a joint statement released minutes after the readout.

“Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. They will also remain in close contact with their European partners as the process advances,” it added.