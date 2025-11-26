British farmers were seen being arrested as thousands descended on Westminster on Wednesday morning to protest the leftist Labour Party government’s inheritance tax raids.

Tractors rolled into central London on Wednesday morning as farmers continue to rail against plans from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to impose a 20 per cent inheritance tax on agricultural land valued at over £1 million starting in April.

The move has sparked widespread concern among farmers, who often operate on very thin margins and are typically cash poor, who fear that they would be forced to sell land to pay the tax when their parents die.

Despite consistently staging peaceful protests, the Metropolitan Police announced a last minute ban on Wednesday’s demonstration, citing concerns of disruption to emergency services and local businesses.

The organiser of the protest, Dan Willis, of the Berkshire Farmers Group, told The Telegraph: “The Met decided to pull it at the very last moment. But there was no way to stop these guys; once they were told not to come, the anger was palpable.”

A beef farmer from Newbury commented: ” “Rachel Reeves’s Budget last year was devastating. It actively stopped any progression, any growth, any future development. Any of that was stopped in its tracks.

“At the moment, if we make any investment. Let’s say we put up a new calf shed. As soon as my mother passes away, who owns the farm, I’m going to be taxed on that.”

Footage shared on social media showed farmers being handcuffed and arrested by police. The force has yet to confirm how many arrests were made.

However, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced that his party would pay the legal costs for any farmer that was arrested while peacefully protesting.

“The farmers’ planned protest on Whitehall has been cancelled by the police at the last moment. They have come to London and are now being arrested. This is outrageous,” Farage said.

“Reform UK will provide full legal support to every farmer protesting peacefully today.”

Conservative Party Shadow Environment Secretary, Victoria Atkins added: “Our farmers have been let down not just by this city-dwelling Labour Government, but also by the Met police.

“Farmers are not in the habit of protesting. They had been forced to come to Whitehall today to make their voices heard about the devastating impact of the family farm and family business taxes because Rachel Reeves was not listening.”