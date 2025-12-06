Leftist protesters vandalised the British Crown Jewels display in the Tower of London on Saturday, demanding tax hikes on high-earners.

A group calling itself Take Back Power launched an apparent promotional stunt on Saturday, smearing the Crown Jewel display case in the Tower of London with apple crumble and custard.

In footage posted by the leftist group, activists were heard saying “democracy has crumbled” and “Britain is broken. We’ve come here to the jewels of the nation to take back power.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said that it has arrested four people in connection to the incident.

“Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers and four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have taken into custody,” the force said per Sky News.

The Met additionally said that the Tower’s Jewel House was shut to the public as officers carried out their investigation.

Fortunately, the glass enclosure apparently protected the Imperial State Crown from damage. The Crown, originally constructed in 1937 is still in use to this day for significant Royal events in Britain, such as the State Opening of Parliament every year.

The assault on the Crown Jewels follows similar tactics from other leftist groups such as Just Stop Oil, which have used attacks on priceless pieces of European art to promote their radical agenda.

Take Back Power has called on the government to create an “emergency House of the People” which would be empowered with the ability to “tax the rich”.

Justifying their “resistance”, the group previously wrote: “Our country is in crisis: Kids are going hungry and fascism is bearing down on us whilst the super-rich get richer. The solution is obvious – tax the rich to fix Britain.

“But our politicians are too busy arming genocide, pumping out fossil fuels and licking the boots of 1% to make it happen. It is unforgivable. We need ordinary people to calling the shots. We need to Take Back Power.”

The incident also comes just weeks after some of the Crown Jewels of France were stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris during a brazen daylight heist.