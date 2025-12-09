German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that aspects of the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy paper are “unacceptable” to Europeans.

Last week, the White House released its formal National Security Strategy paper, which criticised European Union nations for engaging in mass migration and censorship, which Washington warned would lead the continent towards “civilizational erasure”.

While the document caused a stir among the legacy media and establishment politicians, EU leaders were largely mum on the critiques over the weekend. However, on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pushed back against the Trump administration.

“Some of it is unacceptable to us from a European perspective,” Merz said of the U.S. strategy paper, per Der Spiegel. “I see no need for the Americans to now want to save democracy in Europe. If it could be saved – we could manage that on our own.”

“In my discussions with the Americans, I say: ‘America first is fine,’ but ‘America alone’ cannot be in your interest… You also need partners in the world, and one of those partners can be Europe. And if you can’t do anything with Europe, then at least make Germany your partner,” he continued.

While figures such as Merz have attempted to cast the Trump administration’s stance towards Europe as purely isolationist, this has not been borne out in the actions taken by the White House, such as pressuring European allies to increase their NATO spending, particularly delinquent nations like Germany, as well as renegotiating the trading relationship between the EU and the U.S. over the summer.

In the National Security Strategy paper, the Trump administration said that strong ties with Europe “remains strategically and culturally vital to the United States…Not only can we not afford to write Europe off—doing so would be self-defeating for what this strategy aims to achieve.”

However, key points of contention remain, notably on the bloc’s draconian censorship laws, which have been used to stifle political opposition and imprison ordinary citizens, as well as to fine American tech companies, such as the $140 million fine against Elon Musk’s X platform last week.

Additionally, the Trump administration has warned that the “continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less” as a result of failed economic policies and the mass migration agenda, which threatens “civilizational erasure”.

Therefore, the White House said that it will encourage “its political allies in Europe” such as “patriotic” parties to reverse such trends and revive the Western spirit.

Merz, who campaigned as an immigration hawk, quickly abandoned his hardline stance on the issue. Despite the rise of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Merz doubled down on his globalist position this week, saying on Tuesday that Germany “needs immigration”, claiming that sectors such as the medical field “simply wouldn’t work anymore” without the mass influx of foreign labour.

In an interview this week with POLITICO, President Trump warned that European nations may no longer be strong allies of the United States if mass migration continues, noting that “the people coming in have a totally different ideology” than the West.

“I think it’s horrible what’s happening to Europe. I think it’s endangering Europe as we know it… and I think the European people should do something about it,” Trump said.

Merz also appears to be at odds with the Trump administration on the issue of freedom of speech, with reports emerging this week that during his tenure in political office, Merz has filed hundreds of criminal complaints against German citizens for insulting him online. Paper of record Die Welt described Merz as “one of the most sensitive politicians in the history” of the German republic.