Watch: Australian Skydiver Cheats Death After Parachute Wraps Around Plane Wing

An Australian skydiver’s parachute wrapped around a plane wing as he started his descent and he only managed to save himself by cutting the offending chute free.

The incident occurred when the skydiver accidentally released the parachute while exiting the Cessna Caravan aircraft at 15,000ft in the air.

The skydiver survived the incident, which occurred in the state of Queensland during a stunt in September but has only just been revealed following investigations by the transport safety watchdog, AFP reports.

A video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) shows the participant’s reserve parachute being activated after its handle snagged the rear wing flap of the plane.

The jumper was flung backwards — their legs striking the aircraft — as the orange reserve parachute wrapped itself around the plane’s tail.

While dangling over the terrifying drop, the jumper avoided disaster by cutting the lines of the reserve chute with a hook knife and freed themself, the bureau said per the AFP report.

The skydiver then deployed their main chute and landed safely on the ground.

Another parachutist fell from the plane in the process.

“Carrying a hook knife — although it is not a regulatory requirement — could be lifesaving in the event of a premature reserve parachute deployment,” the bureau’s chief commissioner Angus Mitchell counselled after the release of the vision of the incident.