UK Bars Entry of Islamic ‘Hate’ Cleric From New Jersey

The British government has barred a Islamic ‘scholar’ from the United States from entering the United Kingdom for reportedly defending Hamas terrorists after the October 7th terror attacks on Israel.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prohibited Dr Shadee Elmsary, an Islamic cleric at the New Brunswick Islamic Center in New Jersey, from entering the UK last week, forcing the cancellation of several planned talks in the multicultural hubs of Birmingham, Bolton, and Iford, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attacks, which saw over a thousand people killed in Israel and hundreds more taken hostage by Islamist Palestinians, Elmsary wrote on social media: “They are all in this (fake or real) state of shock that the people of Gaza finally punched back (after 50 years).

“In contrast, the very same people would celebrate a similar kind of attack from Ukraine against Putin, ignoring the fact that Israel has committed far worse things against Palestinians than what Russia did to Ukraine. Forget all of that, when our own nation wants more resources (not justice), it destroys entire regions in wars that last 20 years. ”

He continued to defend Hamas weeks after the attacks, writing: “If we’re going to educate people about Hamas, you must also talk about the source of all this bloodshed: the Hagana and Irgun (Jewish paramilitary organizations). History didn’t begin on October 7.”

Justifying the ban, a Home Office source said: “There is no place in the UK for foreign nationals who spread hate or push extremist ideas. Those seeking to divide our communities will not be allowed to enter to the UK.”

The New Jersey cleric denied that he was a hate preacher or an extremist, claiming that his message was one of “compassion and connection”.

“I agree with the Home Secretary that there is no place in the UK for hate and extremism, which is why a lot of people are saying this will all be overturned,” Elmsary said.

“My message has always been about compassion and connection. I love England and the people of England, lived there for four years, and am excited to get back.”

It is not the first time that the British government has prohibited Islamic preachers from entering the country.

In 2008, for example, the Home Office refused to allow Egyptian cleric Yusuf al-Qaradawi to come to Britain to receive medical care over his defence of suicide terror attacks against Israelis.

In 2010, the government also banned Indian television preacher Zakir Naik from Britain for allegedly glorifying terrorism and representing a threat to national security.