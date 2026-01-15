Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek revealed that the left-wing British government has barred her from entering the United Kingdom.

After allowing in over 41,000 illegal boat migrants, most of whom are unvetted, military-age males, the Home Office has apparently drawn the line at 29-year-old commentator and recent mother Vlaardingerbroek.

The prominent critic of mass migration and the green agenda revealed on Wednesday that she had received an email from the UK government informing her that her electronic travel authorisation (ETA) had been cancelled, preventing her from travelling to the country without a visa.

The communiqué read: “Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conducive to the public good. You cannot appeal this decision.”

Vlaardingerbroek questioned when it had become a requirement to be “conducive to the public good” to enter Britain and whether this standard was being applied to the thousands of illegals who cross the English Channel.

She said that the email had “come out of the blue” as she was not planning to travel to the UK imminently. However, the Dutch activist said that she had been planning to speak at a rally organised by anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson in May, an appearance which will now presumably not happen.

Vlaardingerbroek noted that the decision to bar her entry came just three days after she criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over threats to ban Elon Musk’s X platform over supposedly lewd images produced by the Grok AI service.

“Keir Starmer wants to crack down on X under the pretense of ‘women’s safety’, whilst he’s the one allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs. Evil, despicable man,” she wrote last week.

Amid a growing climate of censorship, in which over 12,000 people are arrested per year over social media posts, it has become increasingly commonplace for the British government to bar right-wing political figures from entering the country.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah B. Rogers, noted: “Countries have been banning and restricting visas on opaque, frivolous viewpoint bases for a long time — Lauren Southern was banned from the UK in 2018 for blaspheming Allah as ‘gay’ and ‘trans.’ Media and commentators who were silent or approving of these decisions now fault Trump admin policies.”

The ban of Southern came just days after fellow Canadian commentator and author Brittany Pettibone and her husband Martin Sellner, the leader of the Identitarian Movement of Austria, were detained at Heathrow Airport and prevented from entering the UK.

Sellner quipped at the time that “the UK will open its border to immigration but block[ing] dissenting opinions will only help to grow the silent majority that disagrees with the government.”

Americans have also been impacted by the selective border enforcement, including in 2009 when the then-left-wing government of Gordon Brown decided to bar best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio host Michael Savage over his criticism of Islam and immigration.

Then-Home Secretary Jacqui Smith justified the ban by claiming that Savage was “someone who has fallen into the category of fomenting hatred, of such extreme views and expressing them in such a way that it is actually likely to cause inter-community tension or even violence if that person were allowed into the country.”

In 2019, Savage requested that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson overturn the ban, given that Johnson had openly opposed the move in 2009. However, the supposedly “Conservative” PM took no action on the matter during his term.