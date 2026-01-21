Marine One touched down at Swiss ski resort Davos on Wednesday afternoon conveying U.S. President Donald Trump to the very heart of internationalism, the annual World Economic Forum conference, an event due to be dominated by national security and Greenland.

President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Wednesday in time for his keynote address, despite a “minor electrical issue” aboard Air Force One which forced his flight to Switzerland to turn back over night and decant the Presidential party into a waiting backup jet. The second flight touched down at Zurich International Airport a little after midday local time (0740 Eastern) where the President transferred to the Marine One helicopter for his transfer to the mountains.

President Trump is due to address Davos around 0830 Eastern, on time, despite the delayed flight.

The electrical fault aboard one of the Boeing 747s that provide the mainstay of the Presidential flight will no doubt add to President Trump’s insistence that the ageing 30-year-old airframes need replacing.

President Trump arrives at Davos, a key event in the globalist year calendar and a magnet for world leaders, as his U.S. administration ramps up rhetoric on acquiring Greenland for national security purposes. Messages between European leaders and the President released in recent days make clear a priority for those Presidents and Prime Ministers is to talk President Trump down, a hope he seems to have shot down in flames with a series of criticisms of how those Europeans lead their own countries to ruin.

As reported today, President Trump said of Emmanuel Macron’s France and Keir Starmer’s Britain that they could make the countries “good” if they wanted to, but they now have “lots of problems” with immigration and energy. “They’ve got to straighten out their countries”, the President said.