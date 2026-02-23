The Metropolitan Police led Labour grandee Lord Mandelson, a former UK government minister, ambassador, and European Union commissioner away from his London home following alleged revelations about his contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former British ambassador to the United States, hand-picked to serve Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s government in that role, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest follows alleged revelations in emails published by the U.S. Department of Justice of Mandelson’s communications with now deceased, disgraced, financier and influence peddler Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the emails are what purports to be evidence that Mandelson leaked British government secrets to Epstein. These assertions have not been proven in court and Mandelson denies criminal wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police announced they were commencing an investigation into the material on February 3rd.

In a statement offering an update on the progress of their investigation into a “former Government Minister”, the force said they’d arrested a 72-year-old man on Monday 23rd, who had been taken to a London police station for interview.

Police said: “This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas. We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation.”

Mandelson was seen being led out of his London home by a police officer and into a waiting car.

The furore surrounding the allegations about Mandelson’s conduct have brought the British government to the brink. Although Mandelson has now resigned from the House of Lords and quit the Labour Party, he has been a major figure in the left-wing party for decades, and said to wield considerable power and influence behind the scenes, and was said to have been active in bringing Prime Minister Starmer to power.