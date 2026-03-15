Four in Ten New UK Houses to Go to Migrants by 2030: Report

Around four in ten new homes built in Britain by the end of the decade will go to migrants, analysis of government figures has found.

According to research by the Conservative Party based on figures from the most recent Economic and Fiscal Outlook by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), mass migration will not only drive up the cost of housing but also put a serious strain on the supply of houses.

The OBR predicted that net migration between 2026 and 2030 will stand at 1,172,792 people, who in turn will require an estimated 499,000 additional homes.

With Britain expected to only build around 1.34 million new homes, the party’s research found that migrants will account for 39.1 per cent of all new homes by the end of the decade, The Sun newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the strain on the housing supply from the mass importation of foreigners into the country alone will drive up the average home price by £9,489 ($12,560) by 2030, the research found.

Commenting on the findings, Conservative Party Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “High immigration has real consequences for rents, house prices and who gets access to new homes.

“Labour has opened the door without any plan to deal with the consequences.”

Shadow Housing Secretary Sir James Cleverly, who has proposed cutting stamp duties to ease the housing crisis, added: “Labour can promise a building spree, but the OBR’s own figures show more than a third of those homes will be absorbed by migration before local families even get a look in.

“That is why young people feel permanently locked out and local communities feel under strain.”

However, critics of the Conservative Party have often noted that it was the Tories who allowed record levels of immigration into Britain under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson, who oversaw the so-called Boris-wave, which saw over a million migrants enter the country per year at its peak, has since claimed that it was necessary to import millions of migrants to function as a form of human quantitative easing to suppress inflation during the coronavirus lockdowns he imposed on the country.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has vowed to scrap the indefinite leave to remain status, which is set to put millions of Boriswave migrants on a pathway to citizenship.

Mr Farage has described the Boriswave as “the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes in anyone’s living memory,” saying in September: “This isn’t what Brexit voters wanted, and it certainly isn’t what any Conservative voter wanted from 2010 onwards, where in election after election they were promised that net migration would come down to tens of thousands a year, and we learn that in the worst year it was… certainly over one million.”