Australian Facilities Damaged by Iranian Missile Attack on UAE Air Base

An Iranian missile struck near the Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), damaging a facility that houses Australian military personnel. No injuries were sustained during the attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday morning.

Albanese, speaking to reporters in Tasmania, detailed that an Iranian projectile hit near the base, and confirmed that “no Australian personnel was injured and everyone is absolutely safe at this point in time.”

“There was minor damage to an accommodation block and a medical facility due to a small fire, that was created as a result of that projectile hitting a road leading up to that base,” Albanese explained.

Australian outlets reported the Al Minhad base, owned by the UAE, presently houses more than 100 Australian military personal in addition to British and American personnel.

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Australia uses the base as its primary military, logistics, surveillance and training hub in the Middle East since 2003, but has scaled down its presence after the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

“I have been to that base and spoken to Australian Defense Force personnel on more than one occasion,” Albanese said. “They do a great job for Australia as do every one of the men and women that proudly wear our uniform.”

The Australian Defence Ministry released a brief statement confirming that no Australian Defense Force personnel was injured in the attack, and noted that all ADF personnel deployed to the Middle East are safe and accounted for.

“The strike resulted in minor damage to an accommodation block and medical facility in the Australian section of the base,” the statement read in part.

“Defence’s focus is on ensuring the safety and security of our people, and we will continue to revise force protection measures as the situation in the Middle East evolves,” the statement continued.

Australian broadcaster ABC News reports that the RAAF E-7A Wedgetail early-warning aircraft that Australia deployed to the Middle East last week was not at the Al Minhad Air Base when the projectile hit.

“The safety and security of the men and women who bravely wear our nation’s uniform is always our first priority, and I want to reassure people that no Australians were injured in this incident,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said, per ABC News.

“The Iranian regime is engaging in random attacks right across the region. We know that is the case,” Albanese reportedly said.

Per The Guardian, Albanese could not confirm if Iran directly targeted the base, and reiterated that Australia is not at war. The Al Minhad base had been previously hit by a drone strike earlier this month, no Australian forces were reported injured by the attack.

“Asked directly if Australia was now at war, Albanese said ‘no’ and refused to elaborate,” The Guardian wrote.