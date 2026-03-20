DEI policies now require that four in ten interview candidates for judgeships or prosecutor positions in Berlin have a migrant background.

The justice system in the German capital has been radically transformed by the far-left policies pushed by the Green Party, which imposed a rule mandating that prospective judges and prosecutors in the city reflect the exact ethnic makeup of the city, rather than being determined by merit, Bild reported.

The “Law to Promote Participation in a Migration Society” was passed by the Berlin city parliament in July of 2021, when it was under the control of a “red-green-red” majority composed of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Marxist Die Linke, the descendant of the former East German communist ruling party.

“At least as many people with a migration background must be invited to selection interviews as corresponds to their share of the Berlin population,” the law states.

With 40 per cent of the Berlin population having a migrant background, the leftist law means that four in ten candidates for judgeships or prosecutor positions must also have a migration background, which is defined in Germany as having at least one parent born abroad.

The law came to a head this week after Berlin’s Senator for Justice, Felor Badenberg of the centrist CDU party, declared that she believed it contravened the German constitution, the Basic Law.

This is in line with warnings expressed to the previous Green Party Justice Senator, Dirk Behrendt, who was warned at the time of the bill’s passing that the “proposed quota for people with a migration background in the selection process” went against Article 33, Paragraph 2 of the Basic Law, which mandates that hiring for public office be based on merit rather than political views or personal background.

Senator Badenberg, who is of Iranian background, said that while she supports the notion of integration, the Basic Law is her only “compass” and that public office positions should only be filled “based on suitability, competence, and performance.”

To that end, the CDU politician has ordered Berlin’s Attorney General’s office to ignore the Green Party legislation. This reportedly blocked the hiring of two female applicants with migration backgrounds to the public prosecutors’ service in the Autumn, Tagesspiegel reported.

The move has sparked outrage from the Green Party, including Green Party MP Sebastian Walter, who accused Badenberg of putting herself “above the law” and “undermining trust in the rule of law and equal opportunities in selection procedures for the public service.”