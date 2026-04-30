Members of a Shia Muslim breakaway religious movement were arrested this week in Cheshire, England, on suspicion of human trafficking, forced marriage, modern slavery, and sexual assault.

Hundreds of police officers were marshalled in raids against the headquarters of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) on Wednesday in Crewe, Cheshire, after a whistleblower claimed to have been raped and sexually abused at the compound while she was still a member of the group in 2023.

The community, which is distinct from the more widely known Sunni Islamic Ahmadiyya movement, is said to have relocated from Sweden to the United Kingdom in 2021, with around 100 followers living in a former orphanage in Crewe after having been barred from Sweden over suspected visa fraud. Similar immigration investigations are reportedly underway in the United Kingdom.

The group’s leader, Abdullah Hashem, a half-Egyptian American citizen, has claimed to be the “Qa’im Al Muhammad” Mahdi, a messianic figure in Islam who will appear shortly before the end times to banish evil from the world.

According to The Guardian, his followers in England, who believe that he can heal the sick with his hands and has the power to make the moon disappear, are instructed to donate their entire salaries to his “divine state”.

Hashem has also reportedly characterised himself as the rightful Pope and the rightful successor to Jesus Christ and Mohammed.

On Wednesday, nine people, including six men and three women, were arrested at the AROPL compound and other residential properties in Crewe on charges of human trafficking, forced marriage, modern slavery, and sexual assault. Those arrested included nationals from America, Egypt, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Another 13 people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences unrelated to the initial investigation.

Commenting on the case, Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Today’s operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

“While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

“We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice. Following the arrests we are working closely with our partners to provide the appropriate advice and safeguarding to other members of the group.

“I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.”