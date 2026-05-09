Former Polish presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen has claimed to have been detained by British authorities after flying to London with his wife and children on Friday.

Mentzen, who came in third place in last year’s presidential election in Poland and who serves as the leader of the right-wing populist New Hope party, has accused the UK of becoming a “totalitarian country” after what he suggested was a political detention at a London airport while going through passport control.

The anti-mass migration firebrand claimed that his detention was a result of UK authorities believing he was planning to “speak at a political meeting I wasn’t even going to.”

“This collapsing country has no problem being colonized by Hindus and Arabs, but it has a problem that I could say something to someone here,” Mentzen wrote on Facebook.

The Polish politician said that he was told by an officer that his name had been flagged by “some organisation” in the government, which wanted to know the purpose of his visit to the UK, where he was planning to stay, what he planned on doing, and if he was going to attend or speak at any political events.

“After more than three hours of waiting, they gave me my passport and said I could go. Without any explanation as to who did not want me to enter Great Britain or why. My day was wasted with my family in London, and I didn’t even find out what was going on,” he said.

“Great Britain is a totalitarian country. Probably, if I had a public meeting planned, they wouldn’t let me in. Someone felt I should be denied entry into the country because I might say something I shouldn’t say here,” Mentzen surmised.

The former presidential candidate said that the UK has “preemptive political censorship” but noted that only certain viewpoints are censored.

“If I were an Islamic fundamentalist, publicly demanding to throw gays from the tower, burning with acid on the faces of rude women, and destroying Israel, I wouldn’t have a problem. If I were a Rabbi praising the genocide in Gaza, no one would stop me either,” he remarked.

Mentzen said that while he supports the right for countries to set their immigration policies, noting that he doesn’t support mass migration to Poland, he said that Britain appears more concerned with stopping people with right-wing views than stopping criminals and illegals from entering the country.

“If I just sail here on a pontoon with some Africans, I wouldn’t have a problem getting to the UK,” he quipped.

The incident came just a week before anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson is set to hold another ‘United the Kingdom’ rally against mass migration in London.

Last month, London banned U.S. Republican congressional candidate Valentina Gomez from attending the rally, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revoking the travel visa for the Colombia-born activist after determining that it would “not be conducive to the public good” for her to attend the rally. The anti-Islam activist has said that she will attempt to cross the Channel in a boat like the tens of thousands of illegals every year.