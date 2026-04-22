Republican Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez has been barred from entering the United Kingdom following backlash from Muslim lawmakers and pressure groups. She has in turn vowed to arrive in the country by boat as has become customary for illegal migrants.

Gomez, a Colombian-born activist who is currently running as a Republican for Texas’s 31st District in the House of Representatives, was planning on travelling to London next month to attend a rally organised by veteran anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson.

However, this week, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the cabinet minister tasked with controlling UK immigration, ruled that Gomez should not be permitted to enter the country as it would “not be conducive to the public good,” the BBC reported.

This came after backlash from the Muslim community over the planned appearance by an activist, who had previously sparked controversy by using a flamethrower to set a copy of the Qur’an ablaze, while proclaiming, “Your daughters will be raped, and your sons beheaded unless we stop Islam once and for all”.

The Muslim Council of Britain had told the Home Secretary that her presence would “lead to less safety and security on the streets of Britain”.

Shockat Adam MP accused Gomez of spreading “dehumanising rhetoric about Muslim communities” and of using “language that could be interpreted as encouraging confrontation and violence.”

Adam, a member of Jeremy Corbyn’s far-left Your Party, said that actions such as burning the Qur’an were “intended to inflame religious tensions” and go “beyond legitimate freedom of expression and risks inciting hatred, hostility and disorder.”

The Leicester South lawmaker went on to note that if the government was going to ban rapper Kanye West over his alleged antisemitic remarks, the standard must apply consistently, including those who promote “Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hostility.”

According to Sky News, Home Secretary Mahmood’s decision to bar Gomez from entering the country was based on the notion that freedom of expression does not include the supposed promotion of hatred or extremism.

Gomez accused Secretary Mahmood of hypocrisy, saying that she was only banned “because I’m not coming to rape or kill little girls” while describing the Home Secretary as a “dirty Pakistani Muslim”.

The congressional candidate went on to claim that she intends to still travel to the United Kingdom, and that if she is barred from entering legally, she will join the illegal migrants who cross the English Channel by boat by the hundreds of thousands and who are brought ashore by the British Border Force and provided taxpayer funded accomodation.

“Plan A is airplane, and since that is no longer an option, we are going to Plan B, boats. I’m going to do exactly what the rapist, pedophile Muslims do. I’m going to hop on a boat, get free luxury accommodation, and deliver my beautiful speech,” she said.

“If they really want to deny my entry, well then, they will just have to stop the boats. England belongs to the English.”